Butker is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks due to a left knee injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Butker is likely headed to IR as a result of a knee issue that surfaced on Thursday's injury report and is slated to result in the kicker having a procedure to clean up his meniscus, per Pelissero. In Butker's anticipated absence, the Chiefs are expected to sign Spencer Shrader off the Jets' practice squad to fill in as their placekicker, according to Pelissero.