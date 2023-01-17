Butker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and went 4-for-4 on point-after tries during Saturday's 31-13 win versus the Raiders.

Butker nailed all five of his kicks to assist in the Chiefs earning the No. 1 seed -- aside from a playoff scenario that would result in the Bills and Chiefs playing at a neutral site. However, Butker finished the year with the lowest field-goal accuracy (75 percent), the fewest field-goal attempts (24), and the second-fewest extra-point tries of his career, resulting in his worst fantasy campaign. Butker wasn't particularly desirable as a fantasy kicker as a result, finishing outside the top 20 and off the radar in most formats. However, the Chiefs still led the league in scoring at 29.2 points per game, so Butker should be a highly valued target in drafts next season. Butker remains under contract in Kansas City through the 2023 campaign.