Butker knocked home both of his field-goal attempts but went just 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts during Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Butker has attempted no fewer than four extra points per game and has made all of his six field-goal attempts, so there's little reason to be concerned with his one misfire. The Chiefs could have a big offensive day ahead again next week versus the Lions.

