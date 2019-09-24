Chiefs' Harrison Butker: First miss of 2019
Butker knocked home both of his field-goal attempts but went just 3-for-4 on extra-point attempts during Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Butker has attempted no fewer than four extra points per game and has made all of his six field-goal attempts, so there's little reason to be concerned with his one misfire. The Chiefs could have a big offensive day ahead again next week versus the Lions.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Limited to extra points•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Busy in Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Signs five-year extension•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Remaining with Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Scores seven points Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Another strong showing in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...