Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Flawless in Week 13
Butker nailed his only field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Raiders.
Butker has missed just four field goals all season, but he was just 1-for-4 from 50-plus yards out prior to Sunday's attempt. After attempting only two field goals combined in the last two weeks, Butker could be in line for more work next week versus a stingy New England defense.
