Butker (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Butker missed practice Thursday and Friday, but coach Andy Reid said the kicker's status will nonetheless come down to a game-time decision, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. Fantasy managers who are hoping for Butker to play for the first time since the season opener should make sure to have room on the roster for potential replacement Matthew Wright, as alternatives will be limited with the Chiefs playing Sunday night.
