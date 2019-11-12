Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Game-tying field goal blocked
Butker nailed four of his five field-goal attempts and two of his three extra-point attempts Sunday against the Titans.
Butker was perfect on field goals when he took the field for a game-tying attempt with just three seconds remaining. Unfortunately, it didn't end well on his final kick, with the Titans blocking his 52-yard attempt as time expired. The final missed kick doesn't detract from his solid overall fantasy day, and there's a good chance he will continue seeing opportunities to kick with Patrick Mahomes piloting a high-powered Chiefs offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Nails game-winner as time expires•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on deep kick•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes all six kicks in Week 7•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses first 50-plus attempt•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect kicking day•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes six of seven kicks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...