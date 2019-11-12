Butker nailed four of his five field-goal attempts and two of his three extra-point attempts Sunday against the Titans.

Butker was perfect on field goals when he took the field for a game-tying attempt with just three seconds remaining. Unfortunately, it didn't end well on his final kick, with the Titans blocking his 52-yard attempt as time expired. The final missed kick doesn't detract from his solid overall fantasy day, and there's a good chance he will continue seeing opportunities to kick with Patrick Mahomes piloting a high-powered Chiefs offense.