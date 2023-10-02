Butker was perfect in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets, making all three of his field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts

Butker connected from 37 yards out twice, with his final kick coming early in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a 23-20 lead, which they never relinquished, from 26 yards. The Georgia Tech product remains perfect on the season after Sunday's performance, making all 11 of his PATs, while improving to 8-for-8 on field goals. Next up for Butker is a Week 5 matchup with the Vikings.