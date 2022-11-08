Butker connected on two of three field goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over Tennessee.

After missing just once all year in 2021 from inside 50 yards, Butker has now missed twice from inside 50 in the last two games. He added a missed PAT on his only try in this one, likely leaving a sour taste in his mouth with his first miss on those this season. He's still just a few weeks back from an ankle issue that cost him some time, and Butker has a strong track record in Kansas City, so it's unlikely he's in the hot seat, and he's still kicking for one of the league best offense in terms of points per game (30.4), so Butker should be rostered in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.