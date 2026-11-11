Butker will remain Kansas City's kicker ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

On that topic, coach Andy Reid said Wednesday, "I'm gonna stick with Butker this week." While the veteran kicker has held on to the top job through the Chiefs' first eight games, he's had accuracy issues this season, having converted 12 of his 19 field-goal attempts and making 22 of his 23 extra-point tries in that span. Reid's comment about Butker on Wednesday implies that the team's kicking situation is being evaluated on a weekly basis. Justin Tucker is on Kansas City's practice squad, and he remains an option should Reid decide that a switch is in order down the road.