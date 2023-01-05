Butker (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Raiders.
Butker wasn't included on the Chiefs' injury report to begin Week 18 before he was added to the report Wednesday, when a bout with back spasms prevented him from practicing. He took a step in the right direction Thursday by returning to practice as a limited participant, but the Chiefs aren't yet comfortable clearing Butker to play in the regular-season finale. According to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, head coach Andy Reid said after Thursday's session that "there's a chance" the team may need to add a kicker to the roster if Butker isn't fit to play Saturday. Kansas City would have to make any roster move by Friday if there's truly any lingering concern about Butker's availability.
