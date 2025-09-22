Butker went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 1-for-2 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Butker was once again a little off his game in Week 3, missing a 40-yard field goal wide right in the second quarter. Additionally, he pushed an extra-point attempt wide left in the fourth quarter. Outside of the misses, Butker made field goals from 54, 48 and 24 yards, as well as an additional PAT in the contest. On the year, the kicker has gone 7-for-9 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-4 from 50-plus yards, while also making three of five extra-point tries over three games.