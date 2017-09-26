The Chiefs signed Butker off the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cairo Santos, who may have aggravated a lingering groin injury after he took a hit on a roughing penalty in the Week 3 win over the Chargers, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, paving the way for Butker to step in to handle kicking duties for Kansas City. Butker ended up losing the kicking battle to incumbent Graham Gano in Carolina during the preseason, but he could be inheriting a more fertile scoring situation with the Chiefs, who have fielded a surprisingly potent offense early on. Considering that Santos is tied for the league lead with 12 extra points on the campaign, Butker could justify a roster spot even in shallow formats so long as the Chiefs offense continues to reach the red zone with regularity.