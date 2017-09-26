Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Inks deal with Kansas City
The Chiefs signed Butker off the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cairo Santos, who may have aggravated a lingering groin injury after he took a hit on a roughing penalty in the Week 3 win over the Chargers, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, paving the way for Butker to step in to handle kicking duties for Kansas City. Butker ended up losing the kicking battle to incumbent Graham Gano in Carolina during the preseason, but he could be inheriting a more fertile scoring situation with the Chiefs, who have fielded a surprisingly potent offense early on. Considering that Santos is tied for the league lead with 12 extra points on the campaign, Butker could justify a roster spot even in shallow formats so long as the Chiefs offense continues to reach the red zone with regularity.
More News
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 streaming options
The Jets let us down in Week 3 but that shouldn't stop streamers from going right back to the...
-
What you missed: Vintage Fitzgerald
We've got a lot to get to Tuesday morning, as Chris Towers catches you up on Monday Night Football,...
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...