Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Just five points Sunday
Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Butker still has missed just one kick in six games since joining the Chiefs, allowing him to average a hefty 11.7 points per game, which ranks second among kickers league-wide.
