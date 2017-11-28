Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Just four points
Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point try en route to four points in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Bills.
Butker started his career with double digits in four of five games, but he's combined for just 18 over his last three outings amid Kansas City's mounting offensive struggles.
