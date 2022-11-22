Butker nailed all three field goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-27 win versus the Chargers.

After going without a field-goal attempt last week, Butker took advantage of the opportunities he got Sunday night, knocking home two from inside 40 and one from beyond 50 yards, in addition to his three extra-point conversions. Kicking behind the highest-scoring offense in the league, Butker should be rostered in almost all formats that include kickers.