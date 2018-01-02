Butker converted each of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.

Butker thus finishes a spectacular 2017 campaign having made 38 of his 42 field-goal attempts on the year and all 28 of his extra-point tries. The rookie's contract remains intact through next season and his performance as a rookie will likely boost him up the kicker rankings heading into 2018.