Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Knocks home five kicks in Week 17
Butker converted each of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Broncos.
Butker thus finishes a spectacular 2017 campaign having made 38 of his 42 field-goal attempts on the year and all 28 of his extra-point tries. The rookie's contract remains intact through next season and his performance as a rookie will likely boost him up the kicker rankings heading into 2018.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Nets 17 points•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Connects on three of four field goals•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Scores 14 points•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses second field goal of 2017•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Just four points•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Provides all of Kansas City's points•
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...