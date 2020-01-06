Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Leads NFL in field goals
Butker finished 2019 with a league-high 34 field goals made and finished third for extra-point makes (45) behind Justin Tucker (57) and Wil Lutz (48).
Butker missed just one field-goal attempt from inside of 50 yards all season, but he did misfire on three extra-point tries. He has five more years remaining on his contract with the Chiefs and there is nothing to suggest he's falling off in anyway. Given his spot on a high-powered Kansas City squad, Butker should be one of the first kickers off the board in 2020 drafts.
