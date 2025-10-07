Butker did not attempt a field goal and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Butker went without a field-goal try for the first time this season after having attempted at least two in each of the team's first four games of the year. The kicker will enter Week 6 having gone 10-for-13 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making 11 of 13 PATs over five contests this season.