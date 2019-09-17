Butker went 4-for-4 on extra points in Week 2 against the Raiders.

While Sunday's game wasn't exactly the shootout many were expecting, Butker's output took a hit more than many others. Still, he's perfect on kicks through two weeks and kicks on a team with one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, which bodes well for his fantasy outlook moving forward.

