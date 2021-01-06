Butker did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers.
Butker's opportunities were limited with Kansas City's offense resting its most explosive players. With three points Sunday, Butker finished the regular season with 123 total, placing him 11th league-wide among kickers but marking a new low over his four years to date.
