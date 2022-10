Butker (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Buffalo, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Butker has not played since he sprained his ankle Week 1, but his participation in practice Wednesday, though limited, suggests he is nearing a return to the field. If for some reason Butker can't play in Week 6, Matthew Wright would be slated to step in again as his replacement.