Butker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during the Chiefs' 31-10 win over the Broncos on Monday.

Butker's lone field goal was a 28-yard chip shot late in the third quarter, but most of his work came on extra-point tries and kickoffs in Monday's regular-season opener. The Chiefs' offense under Patrick Mahomes and coordinator Eric Bieniemy looked promising in Week 1, so Butker's scoring ceiling figures to be higher this year than it was in 2025. Kansas City will stay home for a Week 2 tilt against Indianapolis on Sunday.