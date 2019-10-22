Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes all six kicks in Week 7
Butker knocked home each of his three field-goal attempts and three extra-point attempts in Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Butker's effort Sunday marked the third time in seven games that he's attempted at least three field goals. He's tallied the most extra-point attempts in the league through the first seven weeks, though it's come at the expense of fewer field goals compared to some of his fellow kickers. The loss of Patrick Mahomes for some time could slow the Chiefs offensively a bit, which may lessen Butker's impact inthe short term.
