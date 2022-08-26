Butker (ankle) made both extra-point tries and his only field-goal attempt during Thursday's preseason win versus the Packers.

Butker missed practice on Aug. 15 due to ankle soreness, but he proceeded to log every kicker rep in the Chiefs' final two exhibitions, exhibiting his health ahead of the regular season. Since Patrick Mahomes became the team's full-time starting quarterback in 2018, Butker has averaged 51.3 made PATs and 27 made FGAs per campaign, which equates to 8.3 points per game.