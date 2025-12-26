Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes all three kicks Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butker converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try Thursday in a Christmas Day loss to Denver.
Butker's lone kick in the first half was a successful PAT. He then booted a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 47-yarder in the fourth. Despite the Chiefs' recent struggles, Butker has remained a fairly steady fantasy kicker with multiple field goals in three straight games. He's 29-for-34 on FG attempts and 31-of-35 on point-after tries this season.
