Butker converted both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try Thursday in a Christmas Day loss to Denver.

Butker's lone kick in the first half was a successful PAT. He then booted a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 47-yarder in the fourth. Despite the Chiefs' recent struggles, Butker has remained a fairly steady fantasy kicker with multiple field goals in three straight games. He's 29-for-34 on FG attempts and 31-of-35 on point-after tries this season.