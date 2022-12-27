Butker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's win over the Seahawks.
Butker's only field-goal attempt was good from 47 yards out late in the second quarter. The veteran kicker has now completed 77 percent of his field-goal attempts on the season, which is his lowest percentage of his career. Butker will look to be more involved in Week 16 when the Chiefs host the Broncos.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires twice Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Nails all six attempts•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on late game-tying kick•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect again in kicking game•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Key contributor on SNF•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: No field-goal tries in Week 10•