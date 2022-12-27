Butker connected on his lone field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point attempts in Saturday's win over the Seahawks.

Butker's only field-goal attempt was good from 47 yards out late in the second quarter. The veteran kicker has now completed 77 percent of his field-goal attempts on the season, which is his lowest percentage of his career. Butker will look to be more involved in Week 16 when the Chiefs host the Broncos.