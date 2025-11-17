Butker converted both of his field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Both of Butler's field goals were from 31 yards out, and his missed extra point was blocked by the Broncos in the fourth quarter, keeping it a three-point contest at the time. Butker has been inconsistent this season, making 16 of 19 field-goal tries and just 24 of 28 extra points.