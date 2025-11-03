Butker made both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

Butker made multiple field goals for the first time since Week 4, connecting from 46 and 19 yards in the second quarter. The kicker had attempted just two total field goals over the team's last four contests combined entering Week 9. Butker has now gone 14-for-17 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making 23 of 26 PATs over nine games this year.