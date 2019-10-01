Butker knocked home all four of his extra-point attempts and two of his three field-goal attempts Sunday against the Lions.

After a perfect first two weeks, Butker has now misfired on a kick (PAT in Week 3) in each of the last two. Each of his misses has come from inside of 40 yards, which is a bit concerning, but the third-year kicker isn't in danger of losing his job and should remain a useable fantasy kicker in most formats.