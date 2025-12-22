Butker converted three of four field-goal attempts in the Chiefs' 26-9 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Butker accounted for all nine of the Chiefs' points in the team's first game without Patrick Mahomes (knee), though QB2 Gardner Minshew also suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury of his own against Tennessee. Butker's made field goals came from 54, 41 and 27 yards, but he missed a 51-yard kick wide right in the third quarter. It's been a subpar season for Butker, who has missed a total of nine kicks, including five field goals and four extra points.