Butker made all three of his field-goal attempts and connected on his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Broncos.

All of Butker's field-goal attempts Sunday came from under 40 yards, with his longest being a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter. He connected on a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter and hit the eventual game winner from 20 yards out late in the fourth quarter. Through nine regular-season games, Butker has gone 18-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 21-for-22 on extra-point tries. He'll look to add to his total in what should be a high-scoring affair in Week 11 against the Bills on Sunday, Nov. 17.