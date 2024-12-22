Butker made both of his field-goal attempts and connected on his three extra-point tries in Saturday's 27-19 win over the Texans.
Butker's longest field-goal attempt game from 44 yards. It was his second game back after returning from a four-game absence and IR stint due to a left knee injury. He has now made three field goals and six extra points without a miss since returning.
