Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday that Butker is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day as Thursday's game against the Chargers approaches, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "We'll just see how that goes," Reid said of Butker. "He's got some swelling. He's a tough kid."

Butker played through the injury in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, converting on all four of his extra-point tries in addition to a 54-yard field-goal attempt. However, despite his long-range conversion, the ankle sprain apparently kept Butker from being able to kick at his maximum distance, as the Chiefs turned to safety Justin Reid to handle kickoffs from the first quarter onward. The Chiefs listed Butker as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report and will likely wait and see how his ankle feels in the next day or two before deciding whether he's ready to go for Thursday's game against the Chargers. If Butker isn't available Week 2, Matt Ammendola -- whom Kansas City signed to its practice squad Monday -- would presumably be elevated to the active roster Thursday to handle kicking duties against the Chargers.