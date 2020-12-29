Butker knocked home his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point attempts in Week 16 versus the Falcons.

Butker's run of perfection in the kicking game extended to six straight games Sunday, with Butker going 10-for-10 on field goals and 18-for-18 on extra points over that span. He should have a few opportunities to add to his perfect streak in the regular-season finale but it's worth noting that the Chiefs could rest some of the usual starters with the No. 1 seed in the AFC already locked up.