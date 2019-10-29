Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on deep kick
Butker connected on one of his two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Packers.
Butker has missed just one field goal and one extra point on kicks that come inside of 50 yards this season, but he has missed on both of his attempts from 50 and beyond. Kickers aren't generally expected to be perfect from deep, but Butker had nailed six of his nine kicks from at least 50 yards out coming into the season, so he has proven he can make them at a reasonable clip.
