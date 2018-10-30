Butker knocked home his only field-goal attempt Sunday, but he hit only three of his four extra-point tries.

Butker was a perfect 50-for-50 on extra-point attempts entering Sunday's contest, but he failed to knock home his second try against the Broncos. He's still been one of the most consistent kickers in the league and kicks for one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, making Butker a must-own in most formats.