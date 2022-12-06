Butker went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on point-after tries during Sunday's 27-24 loss against the Bengals.

Butker had a flawless 4-for-4 night going on kicks before he stepped up to attempt a 55-yard field goal with under four minutes remaining to knot up the game. Unfortunately, it sailed wide right, and the Chiefs didn't get another opportunity. That doesn't devalue Butker much from a fantasy standpoint. He's knocked home a combined eight field goals in the last three weeks.