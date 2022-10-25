Butker went 0-for-1 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on point-after tries during Sunday's 44-23 win against the 49ers.

Unfortunately, Butker's lone miss Sunday came on an attempt that counts for the most for fantasy purposes, but he at least knocked home all six of his extra-point tries to maintain some fantasy value. The Chiefs demonstrated their offensive prowess against one of the better defenses in the NFL, which bodes well for his outlook.