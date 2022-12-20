Butker connected on 1-for-2 field-goal attempts and 1-for-2 point-after tries during Sunday's 30-24 overtime win over the Texans.

Butker had missed just one kick over the previous four games, so Sunday's showing was a bit disappointing, especially for fantasy teams hoping for a significant playoff effort from him. For those still forging on, Butker and the Chiefs have a good matchup for an offensive explosion next week against a Seattle defense yielding the fourth-most points per game (25.4) this season.