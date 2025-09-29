Butker made three of four field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens.

In fairness to the Chiefs' longtime kicker, his miss Sunday was from 56 yards. At the same time, he's now missed a kick in every game this season and is just 10-for-13 on field goals and seven of nine on extra-point tries in 2025. Butker will try to get back on track next Monday night against the Jaguars.