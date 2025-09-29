Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses another kick Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butker made three of four field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Ravens.
In fairness to the Chiefs' longtime kicker, his miss Sunday was from 56 yards. At the same time, he's now missed a kick in every game this season and is just 10-for-13 on field goals and seven of nine on extra-point tries in 2025. Butker will try to get back on track next Monday night against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Inconsistency continues in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses field goal in Week 2•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Connects on three field goals•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Decent effort in 2024•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Little action in blowout loss•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses extra-point try Wednesday•