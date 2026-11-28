Butker made one of two field-goal attempts and his lone PAT in Thursday night's 13-10 loss to the Bills.

After making a 26-yard field goal earlier in the game, Butker missed wide right from 46 yards in the fourth quarter, leaving the scored tied 10-10 following an 11-play drive. It was Butker's eighth missed field goal of the season, and he's also missed an extra point. Butker has converted a career-low 65.2 percent of his field-goal tries in 2026. The Chiefs may need to make a move at the position ahead of next Thursday's date with the Rams.