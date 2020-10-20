Butker finished Monday's game versus the Bills 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while connecting on just two of his three extra-point tries.

While Butker has misfired on just one field goal through the first six weeks, he's begun a troubling trend of missing on extra-point attempts, missing one in four of the last five contests. Fortunately, it hasn' cost the Chiefs a game to date but it's something to monitor as the season progresses. Kansas City is averaging north of 29 points per contest through the first six, so there is plenty of reason to believe Butker will continue to get his opportunities in the kicking game.