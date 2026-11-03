Butker made one of his two field-goal attempts and converted all three PATs in the Chiefs' 28-24 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Butker converted a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter but missed a 54-yarder with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter that would have put the Chiefs up 27-21. The Broncos ended up winning by stopping a Chiefs touchdown attempt as time expired, something that could have been avoided had Butker converted on the prior drive. Butker has now gone 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts in the past two weeks and moves to 7-for-12 on the season.