Butker went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Butker missed a 58-yard field goal wide right in the first quarter before later connecting on a 56-yarder to finish off the team's first possession of the second quarter. The kicker's miss proved to be the difference in the contest, though it's hard to pin the blame on him considering the distance. Butker has now converted four of five field goals, two of which were from 50-plus yards, and made two out of three PATs over the first two games in 2025.