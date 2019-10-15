Butker converted one of his two field-goal attempts and made each of his three extra-point attempts Sunday against the Texans.

Believe it or not, Sunday's Week 6 contest marked the first time this season that Butker even attempted a field goal from more than 50 yards out. It sailed wide right to make him 1-for-2 on the day and 11-for-13 on the season. While he's off to a career-low field-goal percentage (85) to open 2019, it's not nearly poor enough to put him in danger of losing the gig.