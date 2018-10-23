Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses first field goal of 2018
Butker knocked home one of his two field-goal attempts Sunday against the Bengals, but he also added six successful extra-point attempts.
Butker went a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals in the first six weeks of the season, but he finally misfired to the left on a field goal from 53 yards out. He's still perfect on extra points this season and should remain one of the valuable kickers in the league given the explosiveness of the Chiefs' offense.
