Butker knocked home both of his field-goal attempts and four of his five extra-point tries during Sunday's game against the Raiders.

While a kicker getting the volume of Butker on the weekly basis is bound to miss on occasion, the fact that he's now missed a PAT in consecutive weeks for the second time this season and four overall is slightly concerning. Still, he's seemingly in no danger of losing his duties and should be owned in nearly all formats kicking for the NFL's most prolific offense.