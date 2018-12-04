Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses fourth PAT of season
Butker knocked home both of his field-goal attempts and four of his five extra-point tries during Sunday's game against the Raiders.
While a kicker getting the volume of Butker on the weekly basis is bound to miss on occasion, the fact that he's now missed a PAT in consecutive weeks for the second time this season and four overall is slightly concerning. Still, he's seemingly in no danger of losing his duties and should be owned in nearly all formats kicking for the NFL's most prolific offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP in loss•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Returns to perfection against Cardinals•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP attempt for second straight week•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on extra point for first time in career•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses first field goal of 2018•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Remains perfect on season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...