Butker made his lone field-goal try and three of four point-after attempts in Sunday night's 30-17 win over the Lions.

The veteran kicker from Georgia Tech has now missed three extra-point attempts through six games this year, after missing just two during the 2024 regular season. Butker has also converted on 11 of his 14 field-goal tries, with all misses coming from 40-plus yards. His next opportunity to kick will come in Kansas City's Week 7 matchup against the Raiders.