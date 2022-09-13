Butker (ankle) did not practice Tuesday.
Butker came back to play after being carted off the field Sunday, however the 27-year-old is still nursing an ankle sprain that left him unable to handle kickoffs upon his return. He is considered questionable for Sunday and is currently day-to-day. In case Butker is unable to go Thursday against the Chargers, the Chiefs did sign Matt Ammendola to their practice squad Monday, who would likely get the nod.
