Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses second field goal of 2017
Butker converted one of his two field-goal attempts Sunday against the Jets, adding four extra points.
Even including Sunday's miss, Butker has misfired just twice in 26 attempts overall this season. Assuming he can continue his success, the rookie placekicker will likely have a roster spot on the Chiefs and fantasy squads for the foreseeable future.
